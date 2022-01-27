Jen Shah Calls BS On Jennie Nguyen's Claims, Says She ADMITTED To Writing Posts Herself!

Jen Shah is not trying to hear Jennie Nguyen‘s take on the controversy involving her recently-uncovered racist social media posts!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to Instagram to call out her (now former) co-star, alleging Nguyen was lying in the embattled celeb’s recent attempt to cast blame on “her team” for those awful Facebook posts.

As we reported earlier on Thursday, Nguyen took to IG Live on Wednesday night to insist she is “not racist” despite those sickening old social media posts. Most frustratingly, as part of Nguyen’s video commentary, the reality TV star claimed that her social media team was to blame for posting the problematic content.

But Shah — who, to be fair, hasn’t exactly been without her own significant controversies recently — was there to call out Nguyen!

In a Wednesday night comment on another IG post about the controversy, Shah reacted strongly to Nguyen’s public pronouncements from earlier that day. In fact, Shah straight-up alleged Nguyen was “lying” in her IG Live claim that the 44-year-old supposedly “had a team of people” posting the sickening content online.

Jen slammed Nguyen’s “performative slacktivism” amid the controversy, writing (below):

“She’s lying and she already admitted to my face she posted each and every one of those disgusting posts HERSELF. The fact she brings a Black man on her IG Live just confirms she has not learned nor is she sorry. This is Performative Slacktivism at its finest. (No Slacktivism wasn’t a typo). I hope Jennie can do the real work it will take to grow and change her racist, and islamophobic views.”

That’s a major claim about Nguyen’s apparent admission to Shah regarding the authorship of the posts!! Tough to walk back from that allegation…

Of course, the “Black man” reference made by Shah there is a shot at the now-former Bravo star for including her “best friend” Michael on the IG Live stream. Michael, who is Black, was sitting next to Jennie during the troublesome statement. You know, to show she had “a Black friend” and therefore couldn’t be racist — that old defense.

As we’ve been reporting, Nguyen’s old posts contained troubling phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.” Others made light of the Black Lives Matter movement and the nationwide social protests that took place in the summer of 2020 after George Floyd‘s death in Minneapolis in June of that year.

Bravo dumped Nguyen from RHOSLC earlier this week, though it seems she may not have learned her lesson even after being fired. As we’ve noted, during Wednesday night’s livestream, Nguyen proved herself remarkably stubborn regarding her opinions even after getting canned:

“I want you to understand that my political stance, I still support that. I’m very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech, too, and to have an opinion.”

Nguyen only just joined RHOSLC last year for Season 2 — and now, that’s all over.

Clearly, Shah feels some type of way about it!

