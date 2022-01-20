RHOSLC Star Jennie Nguyen Addresses Harmful Social Media Posts After Getting Called Out By Fans!

Fans are (rightfully) calling out Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen after a series of old controversial social media posts resurfaced this week.

According to multiple media reports, throughout much of 2020, Nguyen appears to have posted and re-shared multiple controversial memes, photos, and cartoons on a Facebook page she has since deactivated. Somebody took screenshots of the posts before they were scrubbed from the internet, though, and the apparent content is very, very disturbing.

In several screenshots of posts first published by All About The Tea, Nguyen allegedly re-shared memes which mention Black Lives Matter in a negative light. Some reportedly included phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs” in reference to the widespread protests that took place during the summer of 2020.

Per Page Six, the Bravo star reportedly shared one cartoon in which a character, an elderly white woman, is talking to another about a stick figure bumper sticker drawn on the back of her car. Informing the man that the stick figures don’t represent family members, the cartoon reads:

“No, that’s not my family, that’s how many rioters I’ve hit!”

Another meme allegedly shared by the TV star in August 2020 shows actor Ken Jeong‘s character from Community cupping his hands to yell with a caption that reads:

“If you follow the officers [sic] orders, you won’t get shot”

She also reportedly wrote her own commentary and opinions along with the memes. Per DailyMail.com and others, one post allegedly shared by the 44-year-old reality TV star in September of 2020 read:

“I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”

Ooof.

And another post allegedly shared during that same month added:

“Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

Whoa.

The alleged resurfaced posts popped up recently, in the days after Nguyen called out RHOSLC co-star Mary M. Crosby for an inappropriate comment. In a recent episode of the show, Nguyen (who is Vietnamese-American) confronted Crosby (who is Black) after the latter told Nguyen she had “nice slanted eyes.”

That comment is also completely inappropriate, of course. But even so, it doesn’t make Jennie’s alleged posts OK. Real Housewives fans took to Twitter to comment on Nguyen, with some referencing the Crosby situation in their reactions:

“Oh naw naw! Jennie from the trash needs to get FIRED!!! Point Blank Period” “why am I literally not shocked, Jennie gave me certain vibes IF YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN and this confirmed that feeling for me.” “Me sitting here while the rest of y’all just now realizing Jennie is anti black” “Not Jennie getting exposed for being racist, anti black and anti-vaxx. Plus the blaccent and racist microagressions towards Mary AND being a trumper. Her snowflake has officially melted. #RHOSLC” “This is getting ridiculous. Bravo needs to start vetting these people better. Someone should be going through all these posts before they even consider hiring the person”

On Wednesday evening, Nguyen took to Instagram to address the allegations, seemingly confirming the existence of the controversial posts and the since-deactivated Facebook account.

In her apology post, the reality TV star wrote in part (below):

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

She went on:

“It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Here’s the full IG post:

