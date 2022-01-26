Real Housewives Star Jennie Nguyen FIRED Over 'Disgusting' Anti-BLM Posts!

It’s over for Jennie Nguyen!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member has officially been fired from the Bravo show after racist social media posts from her Facebook account surfaced over the last few weeks.

In the 2020 posts, which were written during the Black Lives Matter movement following the murder of George Floyd, Nguyen called BLM protesters “thugs,” shared racist memes, and regurgitated pro-police talking points. The mother-of-three shared an apology on social media last week, saying:

“At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret these posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

But that was too little, too late for fans — not to mention, the network, which announced it has now “ceased filming” with Jennie on Tuesday.

A statement from the network read:

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Andy Cohen shared similar sentiments on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, telling listeners:

“The posts were very upsetting … and disgusting.”

The 53-year-old host went on to reveal that he and Nguyen’s co-star, Lisa Barlow, only quickly discussed the controversy on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live because they pretaped it last Wednesday, just hours after the posts started making headlines.

He explained:

“People were very upset about the lack of discussion on last night’s episode relating to Jennie’s disgusting and upsetting posts, and I’ve also seen all the tweets wanting to know what’s being done about those posts… I just want to say, in case anyone doesn’t realize it, that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything — about everything. And I can’t address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon, and thank you for your patience.”

Barlow, a friend of Jennie’s for years, said during the WWHL taping that she does not “condone” her co-star’s posts, adding:

“I’m completely anti-racist, so I hope everyone does better, but I definitely don’t condone those. I haven’t looked at Jennie’s Facebook page in years. I was totally surprised.”

Other RHOSLT stars — including Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Jen Shah — have also denounced Jennie’s posts and unfollowed her on IG. Shah, who has a Black husband and sons, called out Nguyen directly, noting that her apology seemed “disingenuous.”

The second season of Salt Lake City is currently airing on Bravo, with Nguyen just entering the season’s main storyline. The post-show reunion was filmed earlier this month.

