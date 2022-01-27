Jennie Nguyen Insists She’s 'Not Racist,' Deflects Blame To Social Media 'Team' After RHOSLC Firing

Jennie Nguyen’s Housewives career may be over, but she’s not done defending herself.

As we’ve been reporting, Jennie was fired from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after resurfaced posts concerning the 2020 protests of the death of George Floyd surfaced. The uploads — deemed “disgusting” by Bravo boss Andy Cohen — were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and called protesters rioters and “thugs.”

The 44-year-old previously apologized for the Facebook commentary, saying she thought she “was speaking out against violence” with the controversial statements. But during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, she was singing a different tune. She explained:

“I just want you to understand my point of view and where I come from, and what’s going on during that time. I mean it’s an old post on my account, it’s in 2020. I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that were helping me. Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn’t really matter at this point. For me, it’s on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted.”

You’re taking full responsibility, but you want everyone to know you had a team making your posts??? That sounds like DODGING accountability to us. And we highly doubt a professional social media team would post hateful things about Black Lives Matter on someone’s personal account anyway. What a sad excuse.

The reality star continued:

“I know I hurt a lot of people. I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional. And it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year. And I just want to let you know that I am taking full responsibility and accountability for the things that were posted on my account, whether it was me or somebody else. It’s on my account and I’m big enough to understand that those posts are very sensitive and inappropriate, to the point where it is disgusting.”

All that being said, she added:

“But I want you to understand that my political stance, I still support that. I am very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech to choose and to have an opinion. I respect your opinion, I respect your political stance. We are different. But we need to respect each other and we need to understand that we live in this country, where we have the freedom to speak our mind, as well as we have a freedom to choose.”

Oh brother…

Jennie continued:

“I don’t tolerate violence. But I do support my law enforcement. I know with every profession, there’s good and there’s bad. I don’t support the bad, I don’t support the brutality of Black people or with any race. But I do support my law enforcement. But that doesn’t make me racist. To support my political stance, that does not make me a racist. And I want you to understand that. And whether I remember the posts in 2020, I don’t remember whether it’s on my account or not. We don’t remember what we ate yesterday, let alone two years ago. But like, again, I take full responsibility.”

She’s really good at deflecting responsibility while claiming to take responsibility, huh? The businesswoman was joined on the livestream by her friend Michael, a self professed “gay Black man,” who claimed to have educated her about Black Lives Matter. He said:

“I know Jennie and I know her character and I know the person that she is inside. She’s not a racist.”

While it’s kind of him to stick up for his friend, we think if Jennie REALLY wanted to take accountability, she would have made this statement/apology/explanation/excuse on her own instead of dragging a Black friend into it.

Instead, she had Michael support her as she rambled on about both sides of the issue. She acknowledged that “Black people have suffered a lot and went through a lot and dealt with a lot, more than any race on this planet,” but also stated:

“Police brutality is a very, very big topic. But again, you have policemen out there signing their life away every day, to make a commitment to protect the community. What about showing that appreciation. I did show that appreciation. I don’t support bad ones. I don’t support people that are out there burning buildings, because there are workers there. My friends gone through their business being destroyed, they didn’t do anything. We are getting abuse for things that we didn’t do and that’s not fair.”

Elsewhere, the TV personality admitted that she “made a mistake,” and reflected:

“But what I’m trying to say is like, that doesn’t make me racist. That’s making me compassionate for the people that are suffering. And I know a lot of people are suffering without being involved in the movement. Mentally, physically, we all are dealing with it. And I hope you understand that I will continue to change and learn and improve myself. From your point of view, from my friend’s point of view, from my fans’ point of view, I will take that to heart and learn and adapt.”

So what do U think, Perezcious readers… are you buying this apology? Do you think Jennie has actually grown and changed since posting those things in 2020? Do you agree with her firing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

