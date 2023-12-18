Maren Morris Celebrates Her Divorce Being Finalized With A Song & A Viral Video! Watch!

Maren Morris is so happy she could sing!

The country singer marked the end of her weekend — and the end of her marriage to Ryan Hurd — with a song on Sunday, covering Tammy Wynette‘s iconic D-I-V-O-R-C-E! In a TikTok video, the My Church artist sang:

“Our D-I-V-O-R-C-E becomes final today”

Not only that, she set the vibe by stitching her cover to a video of a wedding ceremony in which the groom vows to his bride at the altar, “I promise to smack that ass every chance I get.” The caption “I would have been a runaway bride” says it all, doesn’t it? Ha!

Well, uhh, congrats to that couple? Seriously, we hope that video she stitched wasn’t an indicator of the type of treatment she’s leaving…

The 33-year-old filed for divorce from the fellow singer, who reportedly felt it was “out of the blue” in October, citing “irreconcilable differences” after five years of marriage. The two share 3-year-old son Hayes Andrew.

Last week, she appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, talking about how she’s now “cut all the trauma out” of her life (literally, chopping her hair) noting that she wanted to “wrap up” her divorce before getting back out on the dating scene.

It sounds like the time has now come! Reactions?? Let us know in the comments down below!

