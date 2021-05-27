Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer Admit They Had A ‘Major Crush’ On Each Other While Filming FRIENDS!

So everyone knows that Ross and Rachel were each other’s lobster in Friends. Well, it turns out Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer didn’t have to fake their onscreen chemistry — so much so they almost dated off-screen!

Yeah, you read that right. Ross and Rachel almost got together in real life!!!

During the HBO Max reunion, host James Cordon suggested it was practically “inconceivable” there weren’t any behind-the-scenes romances amongst the star-studded cast back in their heyday. But Jen promptly turned to her character’s partner, who admitted he “had a major crush on” the actress in the first season. Aniston then chimed in with:

“It was reciprocated.”

In the words of Monica Geller…

Crazy, right?! Granted, their chemistry had to come from somewhere. Schwimmer then went into detail about the nature of their relationship, explaining:

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that, and we both…”

That’s when Matt LeBlanc interrupted with a not-so-subtle ‘bulls**,’ while taking a sip from his coffee mug. However, he did quickly clarify that he was only joking. For her part, Aniston recalled how it would be “such a bummer” if the first time they kissed was on national television but:

“Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

As any fan would know, the beloved couple didn’t date during the first season but became an item in the 1996 episode, “The One Where Ross Finds Out.” Thus, it started their on-again, off-again dalliance for the next 8 seasons. You can ch-ch-check out their iconic first kiss (below):

Later on, the Madagascar star reminisced about some intimate moments between Jen and him while filming the first couple of seasons:

“I thought back on the very first year or two, you know, when we had breaks from rehearsal, like, there were moments where we would cuddle on the couch. I’m thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?”

However, the pair weren’t fooling anyone! Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox both confessed how they “knew for sure.” The Scream alum also divulged how she recently cried while watching their first kiss scene, saying:

“That scene in the coffeehouse where [Ross and Rachel] first kiss … I watched it the other day and I was weeping. The tension, it was just palpable, it was just perfect. I’m so glad you guys didn’t [kiss offscreen] because, I don’t know, well, you would’ve just been great actors but man, that was something.”

Truly it was!

In the end, though, David settled on how “it was a situation that we couldn’t do anything about it.” What a shame, but we guess it was for the best! We could only imagine how awkward it would have been for everyone if the two broke up.

Okay, Perezcious readers, what are your reactions to David and Jen almost becoming a real life Ross and Rachel? Let us know in the comments (below)!

