Jennifer Hudson Finally Responds To THOSE Common Dating Rumors!

Jennifer Hudson is breaking her silence on THOSE rumors with Common!

Well, at this point, can we even say they’re rumors?! As we previously reported, there’s quite a bit of evidence that J.Hud and Common are the new IT couple in town — and it all started way back in July of last year when they got pretty cozy on the set of their upcoming thriller Breathe. At the time, the If This Isn’t Love singer addressed the first rumors of their romance in a statement to ET, where she said:

“People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel. We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Hmm…

That didn’t stop the rumors from coming, though! In February 2023, the duo were spotted having dinner at Nobu in Malibu, followed by being spotted together AGAIN in May while going on a super cute stroll down through Chicago. Dinner, long walks in the park, it’s giving total relationship realness!

Just last week the pair were spotted in London seeing a musical together, while sources told DailyMail.com at the time:

“Jennifer and Common have been trying to keep their relationship low-profile. There has been speculation for months regarding whether or not they are together, but the fact they’ve travelled all the way to London together just shows they’re very much an item. They arrived to the show individually to avoid any commotion but away from prying eyes, they were very much in each other’s company.”

“Very much an item”! Ooh La La!

All in all, it’s been pretty heavily speculated for a while now that the 41-year-old songstress and 51-year-old rapper are official — and her recent cheeky quip to TMZ might just be all the proof we need.

On Tuesday in Beverly Hills, when the outlet asked Jennifer her opinion on the recent circulation of hot goss surrounding herself and Common, she only had one thing to say:

“The rumors say a lot of things. He’s a beautiful man, I will give you that.”

Well, we aren’t hearing a no! And her “beautiful” comment sounds all too similar to what her possible new beau said on The Today Show last month, when he called her “one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet.” They definitely seem quite fond of each other!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was this Jennifer’s subtle way of confirming things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

