It's Official! Jennifer Hudson & Common Confirm Their Romance In The CUTEST Way!

The cat is out of the bag! Okay, it’s been out, but now it’s meowin’!

After months of speculation, Jennifer Hudson and Common have confirmed their romance is officially ON! Monday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show was full of surprises as the 42-year-old welcomed the rapper onto her show for an interview. The 51-year-old walked onstage with a giant bouquet of flowers and gave a sweet hug to the singer, who in turn cheekily asked:

“Are you dating anyone?”

To which the Just Wright actor said:

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life. She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

Swoon!

Related: Dua Lipa DGAF! Check Out Her PDA Pics With Boyfriend Callum Turner!

He didn’t stop there, either! While he never mentioned J-Hud by name, he definitely left enough clues where fans could pick up exactly who he was bragging about:

“I set my standard kind of high. She had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. She had to get her own talk show.”

Aww! SO sweet! The Here I Am singer has really found her a man who appreciates and cherishes her!

Dishing on their relationship, Common said it’s a “happy place”:

“This relationship is a happy place for me. For me, it’s one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I’m very grateful. I thank God every day and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

Ch-ch-check out the sweet clip (below):

Adorable!! We’re so happy that they’re happy!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube]