Jennifer Hudson & Common Are 'Very Much An Item'!

There’s a new celebrity couple in town — and we’re here for it!

Jennifer Hudson and Common are the latest celeb names that are rumored to be a pair, but this time there’s actually quite a bit of evidence! Late Tuesday evening, DailyMail.com reported the two were officially dating after they flew to London together last week to watch the musical, A Strange Loop, which Hudson produces.

The outlet reported that the two arrived at the Barbican Theatre Friday separately to avoid arousing suspicion, but that they posed for pictures with the cast after the show wrapped, and were pretty much “in each other’s company” the whole night. A source close to the duo shared:

“Jennifer and Common have been trying to keep their relationship low-profile. There has been speculation for months regarding whether or not they are together, but the fact they’ve travelled all the way to London together just shows they’re very much an item. They arrived to the show individually to avoid any commotion but away from prying eyes, they were very much in each other’s company.”

Sounds like they’re ready to start taking things to the next level!

This isn’t the first time speculation of their romance arose, as Common appeared on the Today Show last month where he gushed about the 41-year-old, calling her “one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet.” However, at the time he refused to speak on whether or not they were dating. Watch (below):

Common was previously with Tiffany Haddish, while Jennifer dated and had a child with David Otunga.

What do YOU think of the news, Perezcious readers? Are they a good fit? Let us know in the comments down below!

