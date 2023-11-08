Dating Rumors CONFIRMED?! Jennifer Hudson & Common Spotted Holdings Hands!

Common and Jennifer Hudson continue to fuel those romance rumors!

The pair were spotted together on Saturday while making an appearance for a performance honoring jazz singer Mikel Mwalimu-Banksat at Joe’s Pub Theater in New York City. And they showed off some PDA!

In pics obtained by People, Jennifer and Common were seen holding each other’s hands as they walked into the venue together. Looking very couple-y! Check out the photos (below):

Jennifer Hudson and Common Walk Hand in Hand Amid Romance Rumors https://t.co/B0476D8Xyt — People (@people) November 8, 2023

There have been rumors swirling around for a while that these two were an item. Speculation first began back in 2022 when they were spotted hanging out together in Philadelphia and Chicago. Then in February, Common and Jennifer were seen leaving Nobu Malibu together. So there certainly seems to be something going on between the 42-year-old singer and the 51-year-old actor!

However, Jennifer has continuously played coy about the dating rumors. Even during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Monday, the American Idol alum wouldn’t flat-out say she’s in a relationship with Common! Gayle King asked about how she was doing personally, but she did so coyly:

“Word on the street is that you’re very happy?”

To which J-Hud replied just as coyly:

“I am very happy.”

When Gayle mentioned she was in a “very nice relationship,” Jennifer agreed. But the 68-year-old journalist chimed in to say, “With someone who shall remain nameless.” She did give fans some insight into the romance when Nate Burleson asked if she was “booed up,” saying:

“Booed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than booed up. It’s definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure.”

Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) is returning as the host and executive producer of @JHudShow for a second season. She shares a look at one her favorite upcoming moments — and why she believes it is “never too late to try.” https://t.co/eTggrSXNRl pic.twitter.com/HhRXpPWOCo — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 6, 2023

Although Jennifer refuses to confirm or deny the romance rumors, they clearly are a couple based on these latest photos! RIGHT?!

And it sounds like things are serious between them, too! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube]