Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm Burns Down In Fire!

Jennifer Lawrence’s Kentucky family farm, which hosts a summer camp called Camp Hi-Ho, experienced a devastating fire on Friday. The news was confirmed on the camp’s Facebook page, where they released a statement describing the incident.

The statement read:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls. Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us. God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead. We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer. “

TMZ obtained an email from Jen’s brother Blaine Lawrence, the camp’s owner and director, soliciting donations to rebuild and elaborating on the damage caused by the fire. The barn housed Blaine’s office and a personal apartment used by the Lawrences, as well as “the stalls for their horses, the indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall they had, a native wildlife display center, an arts and crafts pavilion, a garage loaded with farm equipment a new nurse station … and more.”

Kentucky news station WLKY reported that “30 firefighters and half a dozen trucks” to stop the blaze. Local Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told the outlet:

“One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts.”

Luckily, no people or animals were harmed by the dangerous event. Officials are currently investigating what could have caused the fire.

We’re thankful everyone is safe after such a scary incident — crossing our fingers that camp can go on this summer!

