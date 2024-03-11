Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Skipped The Oscars -- But They DID Go To Madonna's After Party!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might’ve skipped the Oscars, but they still had fun behind the scenes of the iconic night!

After wrapping up her final Eras Tour shows in Singapore ahead of her break, the Anti Hero songstress and her beau have been having some fun! They were seen enjoying their time in Kallang before they jetted back to the US. As they got home, fans speculated they were going to attend the Academy Awards together! But as it turns out, they actually skipped out on the red carpet and headed straight to rub elbows with Madonna and the Gucci folks!

The sixteenth annual exclusive get together known as “The Party” happened at Guy Oseary‘s lavish home! Despite the strict no-cameras policy for the night, multiple outlets have confirmed the pop star and her football-playing man stopped by for the festivities alongside the Queen of Pop herself. A source who attended the event dished to People on Monday that Tay Tay and her man were in high spirits:

“They were on the patio and in great moods. She had a very happy, giant smile. He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing — they seemed very happy together and loving the night.”

So cute!!

Other A-listers who kicked it with T-Swizzle and TK during the night included Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Austin Butler, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Sounds like it certainly must have been a night to remember! Also inneresting that Taylor was there rather than popping up at the Vanity Fair party and/or JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s after party where Kim Kardashian was hanging out! Just saying!!

We wonder where Taylor and Travis will show up next?? Give your best guesses in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]