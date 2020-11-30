Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Very Cavallari Alum Previously Fired By His Estranged Wife...

Shannon Ford is making her presence felt one way or another!

The 27-year-old reality TV alum was previously best known for her role on Very Cavallari, before being fired by Kristin Cavallari on the series’ season two premiere. But now, over the long Thanksgiving weekend, Ford got her clap back against former boss Kristin… by hanging out with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler! Whoa!

On Saturday afternoon, the retired 37-year-old longtime NFL quarterback posted a video to his Instagram account showing a fun day out enjoying drinks and oysters with Ford and his pal Mark ‘Chuy’ Block, who also appeared on Kristin’s now-former reality show.

The trio was out and about in Charleston, South Carolina, seemingly as unbothered and relaxed as can be. As you can see (below) Ford punctuates the video with her “cheers” wish, too:

Hmmm… now that’s interesting, isn’t it?!

As fans of the 33-year-old Cavallari will no doubt recall, she wasn’t particularly polite when canning Ford, who had been a social media director for Kristin’s Uncommon James jewelry company. During the episode when Ford got fired, the Laguna Beach star sat her down and went STRAIGHT into the bad news (below):

“This conversation is long overdue. I know that you know I’ve been extremely frustrated and things have not been good. I want you to know that you are single-handedly costing my company money. I’ve made so many excuses for you for a year and a half. I’ve defended you. And lately, I’m asking myself, ‘Why?’ I have to let you go.”

Yikes!!! Partially (or fully) scripted or not, you know that moment stuck with Ford, who recently celebrated her 27th birthday ahead of her outing with Cutler.

Now, maybe there’s payback on her mind as she hangs out with Kristin’s estranged husband?! Just saying… it’d be one hell of a come-up after getting fired on national TV by the estranged wife. Juicy!!!

Meanwhile, At Thanksgiving…

Cutler had himself a nice little weekend. Not only did he trek out to Charleston to hang with Shannon and his buddy, he also stayed close to home for the holiday itself and spent Thanksgiving Day with… Carrie Underwood?!

Yes, it’s true! Jay linked up with Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, for a very memorable Turkey Day! Ch-ch-check out the highlights, directly from the former Chicago Bears star himself:

Tasty!!!

Only one qualm: Jay notes that “Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people.” Does that mean there were 20 people there? Is this going to be another Cardi B situation?! Or does he just mean it was a lot of foot, as if that many people were around??

It’s an important distinction considering we’re still in the grips of a horrific pandemic. Yeah, anyone remember that?

Anyways, what do y’all make of Jay and Shannon hanging out, Perezcious readers?! Definitely not something we really expected, that’s for sure. So is there something bigger going on here between them??

Sound OFF with your take on the situation down in the comments (below)…

