Madonna Awkwardly Asks Fan In Wheelchair Why They're Sitting Down During Concert

Madonna is in hot water after calling out a disabled fan in front of an entire STADIUM of people.

The 65-year-old is well into her Celebration Tour, but we have a feeling a recent show is going to stick out in her mind for a long time to come. While performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last week, the Vogue singer took a minute in between songs to do some crowd work… But, like, some of the most abrasive crowd work possible!

In footage circulating around the web, the Like A Virgin singer can be seen calling out a fan sitting in the front row, which she clearly didn’t approve of. She asked the concertgoer:

“What are you doing sitting down over there?”

She then walked closer to get a better look and realized the fan was in a wheelchair. Oh, goodness… She quickly corrected herself, but, like, in the most nonchalant way possible. She said:

“Oh, okay. Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.”

See the cringe footage (below):

Madonna questions fan for sitting down during her show then finds out they’re on a wheelchair: “Oh okay, politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.” pic.twitter.com/oezHxfjrFn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2024

YIKES. On X (Twitter) fans were quick to call her out for the rude confrontation:

“’politically incorrect’ no girl that was just MEAN” “How weird to call anyone out, regardless of whether they are disabled or not, she doesn’t own them. If they don’t want to stand that’s their business.” “Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn’t that enough???” “this is beyond sick yet so funny” “There are a million reasons someone at a concert might need to sit down beside the obvious ‘they’re in a wheelchair.’ Maybe concentrate on the performance and less on harmless actions taken by the audience.”

Maybe it’s because the Oscars are on our minds, but this so reminds us of that time Jennifer Lawrence called out that guy in the Golden Globes press room for being on his phone — when he was reading the translation of his Oscar question into English for her since it wasn’t his language…

Oof, we still cringe so hard watching that after all these years. Maybe a good lesson for all performers out there — maybe stop making assumptions about people in your audience?? Give some grace, have some grace!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

