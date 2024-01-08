Jennifer Lawrence Thinks RHOSLC Deserves An Oscar After That Explosive Season Finale!

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to pass her Oscar to someone else!

On the red carpet of the Golden Globes Sunday, the Hunger Games star chatted with Entertainment Tonight about her enduring love for reality TV — specifically Real Housewives! As we’ve heard a lot from her over the years, the actress absolutely loves the Bravo franchise. And it seems like her new guilty pleasure is Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after THAT finale!

Related: Kyle Richards Steps Out For Lunch In LA With Morgan Wade & Sister Kathy Hilton!

ICYMI, the jaw-dropping season finale of RHOSLC ended with Heather Gay exposing Monica Garcia for WAY more than fans originally expected. The scandal ran deep with Monica being revealed as the owner of the Reality Von (Tea)se account on Instagram which targeted the Housewives and even played a role in exposing the massive telemarketing scheme that got Jen Shah sent to prison. SO wild!

And J.Law was just as shocked as the rest of us! During her interview, she gave a “shoutout” to the show:

“I mean the Real Housewives of Lake Salt City. I just want to give a shout out to the best finale I have ever seen on reality TV. Oh my god, mwah. Wow! … Oh, it was amazing … I was jaw dropped.”

She went on to give a HIGHlarious reenactment of Heather’s intense confessional — and then in another interview with the outlet that night, she offered up her Oscar to the cast! When asked about online jokes regarding giving Real Housewives cast Oscars, she was in agreement:

“I’ll give them mine! I don’t care. They deserve it!”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

Look alive, RHOSLC ladies, you’re an honorary Oscar winner in Jen’s eyes! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/Peacock/YouTube]