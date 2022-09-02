Britney Spears Issues Emotional Response To Son Jayden Following His Explosive Interview

Britney Spears is speaking out.

In case you didn’t catch it, Britney’s 15-year-old son Jayden James Federline spoke out regarding his estrangement with the pop star in an interview with ITV News posted Thursday. As we’ve previously reported, he basically revealed he and his 16-year-old brother Sean Preston Federline don’t feel “comfortable” around the Baby One More Time singer, while spilling they didn’t attend her June wedding due to “the whole family” not being invited. He took it a step further by actually defending his grandparents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, despite all the alleged abuse at their hands the star has detailed. The teen explained at one point:

“I know everybody blames him for the conservatorship. It was a father caring for his daughter.”

Ouch, Jayden…

However, Britney has now returned to Instagram following her deactivation of the social media app last week to address her youngest son’s words:

“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be… to basically be held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls**t I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would be held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!!! Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my children has boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!! Maybe dear child YOU can explain why our family would do that to anyone !!!”

She continued, clearly hurt:

“I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years… I assume it was easier for you guys to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework!!! I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily like [life] at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION!!! I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing. I’m so happy I was able to carry 4 tours, judge X factor and WAAY more… I did that for you. And [Sean] Preston. I’m aware of your gift. I know you’re a teacher in my life, dear child I’m a teacher for you as well!!! It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them!!!”

It’s so sad this is what their relationship has come to. You can clearly feel how much the Crossroads actress loves and yearns for her sons, and how much their father, Kevin Federline, contributes to their estrangement. Lastly, Brit shared:

“If you could pause for a second and remember where you come from!!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember you are my child and always will be!!! Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love!!! I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face. Keep playing your gift on the piano… you and your brother both are brilliant and I’m proud to call you both mine. As for my mental health. My dear child understand you must pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart!!! Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn… Psss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible and brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people… then I have failed you as a mother and hopefully thats a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”

We understand that Jayden and Sean are young and likely have a lot of information fed to them by the very same people who held Britney down for all 13 years of her conservatorship, but we feel there should be more give in the relationship as their mother is pleading to see them. Heck, even they themselves had a restraining order against their grandfather over alleged abuse, so the change in tune is off putting to say the least!

Jayden’s full interview is set to air on ITV Friday.

Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers? It is so sad to see this all play out so publicly. We truly hope Britney can mend her relationship with Sean and Jayden.

