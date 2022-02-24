Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome First Child!

Jennifer Lawrence is a mommy!

The Hunger Games star and her husband Cooke Maroney reportedly welcomed their first child! According to public records obtained by TMZ, she gave birth in LA County. However, the exact date and the gender of the baby are unknown at this time.

The couple has remained incredibly tight-lipped about the pregnancy in the last few months. The actress didn’t even make the announcement herself, instead she let her representative confirm the news to People in September. At first, that’s all we knew too as the rep didn’t share any other insight!

Luckily, a source close to the movie star couldn’t help but gush all about JLaw’s pregnancy and what her future might look like — as in, will she step out of the limelight to take on her new full-time role? According to the insider, who chatted with the same outlet, Jen couldn’t be happier about the new addition, but she doesn’t plan on ditching her successful career any time soon. They explained:

“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around. She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom.”

On what the future holds for the Oscar winner, the source continued:

“She loves her work and that will continue. Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life.”

We’re sure that’s great news for all her fans! And totally doable — so many parents can (and are forced to) work and raise their kiddos at the same time. With the Silver Linings Playbook lead’s salary, we’re sure she could easily hire some extra help too!

From the get-go, it sounds like the 31-year-old had a clear vision for the kind of momma she wants to be, and that includes her “ambitious” work ethic, the confidant continued:

“She knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it. I doubt that would ever happen with her.”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves. This child is also no surprise, the happy couple has been talking about growing their family for a long time now, so they must have a solid plan to make it all work.

As a reminder, the Red Sparrow star started dating the 37-year-old art gallery director in the spring of 2018. Just a year later, in February 2019, he had already popped the question, and they wasted no time getting married either. The duo had a magical Rhode Island-based wedding in October of that same year!

If they could stay together through the stresses of quarantine, we bet they’re 100% ready to embark on this whole new journey together! Congratulations, Jennifer and Cooke!!

[Image via Apega/WENN]