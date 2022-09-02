‘Heartbroken' Victoria Beckham Has Barely Seen Son Brooklyn Amid Nicola Peltz Feud!

Things between Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham aren’t good, y’all!

As you may have heard, ever since last month, rumors have been swirling around about some bad blood between the Spice Girl alum and Nicola Peltz. An insider for Page Six claimed they “can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” adding that “the build-up to the wedding was horrendous” since Victoria was reportedly cut out of all of the planning. Tensions between the two women seemingly increased when rumor had it Nicola refused to wear a custom-made wedding gown from her mother-in-law, instead opting for a Valentino Haute Couture dress on the big day.

However, the 27-year-old actress shut down the claims in an interview with Variety, where she addressed the feud rumors. In fact, she insisted that she planned on wearing one of Victoria’s pieces up until the moment the fashion designer realized it could not be finished in time:

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn downplayed the speculation, saying:

“I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

While it seemed like the married couple put an end to the rumors, it turns out the drama is far from over…

There is still a ton of tension between the family members over what went down at the wedding — to the point where Victoria has barely seen Brooklyn since April! On Friday, a source revealed to Dailymail.com that her strained relationship with the aspiring chef has left her “heartbroken,” as well as “distraught and fearful” over how this will continue to play out.

Oh no.

Another insider came forward with some more details on what really went down between Victoria and Nicola, suggesting the heiress actually “never” intended on wearing a gown from the 48-year-old singer but was still having her design it. If that’s so, that certainly didn’t help their already rough relationship!

“She was always just going to let her design something. But she was never going to put that on her. She has too many actually talented designer friends. It’s like when you have an in-law, and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened. She was never, ever going to wear it.”

Beyond the wedding dress saga, the insider revealed Victoria kept trying to steal the show from Nicola and Brooklyn during the reception. Apparently, Victoria and David Beckham’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a speech at the event – but it was all about the Wannabe artist. Yikes! The source explained:

“It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is. Nicola loves to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really, really p***ed her off. She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [sister] Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out.”

But what’s worse, Victoria “stole” the newlywed’s first dance. Nicola and Brooklyn reportedly opted for the romantic track You Sang to Me because it is their favorite – but his mom decided to change it to her own mother-son dance instead. The insider recalled:

“Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to pick their favorite song to dedicate to them, and that one was their favorite. Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them for a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen. But without any warning and at the request of Victoria, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance using the same song. Most of the guests could tell something off had happened. It was uncomfortable for the couple who were thinking it was to be a special moment for them.”

They added:

“Brooklyn felt really bad because his mom just didn’t give a s**t. She thinks that Nicky’s a spoiled brat. He felt responsible.”

Honestly, we cannot blame Nicola for being upset if these incidents actually happened!

Amid this drama with Victoria, it sounds like things have become tense between Brooklyn and the Peltz family while the lovebirds are living at her dad Nelson Peltz’s home:

“It’s quite intimidating, the Peltz household. He’s living on the property. They’re living off her dad’s coin. And there’s [Peltz patriarch] Nelson’s daughter completely p***ed off and upset on her wedding day, and it was his parents’ fault.”

The source alleged that the 23-year-old’s parents have refused to pay for his US green card or legal fees, so his father-in-law has been coughing up the cash. But Nelson supposedly became angry at Brooklyn when the dad found him still in his pajamas in the middle of the day:

“He’s a bit sharp with Brooklyn. You could tell Nelson was just a bit p***ed. He was like ‘’So Brooklyn, what did you do today? Did you get on to your lawyer yet? Your lawyer has been asking me about paperwork. All you gotta do is pick up the phone. I’m paying for the rest.’’Nicky said ‘’Dad, leave him alone, stop it.’”

However, the insider told the outlet that Nelson is actually “extremely fond” of Brooklyn and “treats him like his own son” – but becoming a part of Nicola’s family has ultimately driven a wedge between the eldest Beckham and his parents:

“Nicky and Brooklyn are very similar in the fact that they grew up in a big family, who are all up in each other’s business all the time. I always knew that Brooklyn would have to break away from his family because that’s what happens with the Peltzes. If you become one of the Peltzes, you have to leave behind your whole family in your life. Nothing existed before you met them. They sort of suck you in.”

Whoa. That is pretty intense…

And now, it seems Nicola and Brooklyn have been cut out of Beckham family events. According to Dailymail.com, the twosome was hurt after finding out about Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show from a magazine rather than the star calling to invite them to attend:

“Victoria didn’t call Brooklyn and say, hey I’m having this show, we’d love to have you there. The first they found out about it was from Women’s Wear Daily. Nicola and Brooklyn have been [to every Paris Fashion Week] since they’ve been together. Victoria knows Nicola’s gonna be there. She knows her son’s gonna be there.”

The confidant continued:

“All Victoria’s shows have always been a family affair. Nicola and Brooklyn were just surprised and not expecting that. People close to Nicky have said that they think it’s because Victoria’s concerned that all of the attention will be on Nicola and Brooklyn, that they’ll steal the thunder of the show.”

It doesn’t sound like the relationship between the fam members will be fixed anytime soon based on this new report. So sad… Reactions to the latest details in this major feud, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

