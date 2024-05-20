Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Seen Together Again Amid Divorce Talk! They're All Smiles, BUT...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spending a ton more time together in public ever since split rumors surfaced!

In addition to Ben apparently living in another house, the couple hadn’t been seen together in nearly 50 days until the divorce talk got out. Then late last week they were suddenly spotted leaving a school function together. But even after that sighting, there have been more reports about marriage troubles and a divorce on the horizon. Well, perhaps as a way to shut that speculation down, they were seen out and about as a pair again on Sunday — looking very happy (or so they want us to believe)!

Paparazzi snapped photos of the couple in their car on Sunday after the Good Will Hunting actor picked up his wife from the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, People reported. Bennifer could be seen riding in a dark BMW, and when a paparazzi pulled up alongside them, they actually smiled for the camera. For a guy who’s usually caught looking miserable as f**k, especially at being snapped in his private life, Ben was giving a big grin!

Look (below)!

That smile! Candid or forced AF?!

If you’re in the conspiracy theory camp guessing J.Lo told her man to get it together for the camera, don’t worry! There’s even evidence to back y’all up!

Page Six obtained a pic of Ben driving. He was holding his phone perfectly in view of the window as he received a call from his wife. Yes, while she was sitting right next to him. His screen lit up with a glamorous photo of the Marry Me actress and the name “Jennifer Affleck.” And, yes, that means the Let’s Get Loud singer was calling her hubby from the passenger seat just for cameras to see how she’s saved in his phone! LMFAO!! Look HERE.

That outlet noted they were leaving an event in Santa Monica together when the pics were taken, after arriving separately. Per TMZ, they showed up to support Lopez’s child Emme at a school event and Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner showed up with their kid Fin, too.

According to TMZ, the couple was later spotted walking together as they left dinner at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, which is known to be a celeb hot spot and often frequented by paps. Again, it’s like they wanted to be seen! Maybe J.Lo’s reported new PR crisis team is already at work?? It would make sense!

In these snapshots, they didn’t look quite as happy as they walked and talked, but both of them were notably wearing their wedding rings all day again. So, that’s good. Ch-ch-check out more of the sightings (below):

It’s obviously good to see them together considering reports a divorce is “imminent.” But these photos aren’t exactly that convincing. It all feels a little too staged, y’know? Especially that phone call shot! LOLz! But hey… at least they’re working to stage this marriage stability together, right?

Reactions?? What do you think is going on between these two? Let us know your theories (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]