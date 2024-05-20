Jennifer Lopez 'Hiring Crisis PR' & Lawyer For 'Imminent' Divorce Filing Amid Ben Affleck Marriage Troubles: REPORT

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly gearing up for a divorce from Ben Affleck!

According to In Touch Weekly on Saturday, J.Lo is “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce” — which they claim is supposedly 100% happening! A source told the outlet that “a divorce filing is imminent.” Oh, no!!

A second insider claimed that the musician already knows who she’ll turn to for help in the legal department, noting:

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce. Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

Doubling down on the divorce chatter, a third confidant pointed out that the Air actor is “no longer wearing his wedding band,” which was correct as of Friday night. But he was then spotted rocking his ring again on Saturday. So, that’s an ever-evolving situation. Regardless, things aren’t looking good for these two!

As Perezcious readers know, In Touch was the first to break the news of marriage troubles. And while we’d normally take reports like that with a grain of salt, TMZ appeared to have confirmed that Ben had seemingly moved out after obtaining photos of him in Brentwood, where he’s reportedly been staying by himself as the couple figures things out.

Amid the split rumors, Bennifer was FINALLY photographed together again for the first time in 47 days last week. During that outing, things looked normal enough as they met up after a school function for the kids. And yet breakup rumors haven’t died down! While some insiders aren’t convinced that divorce papers are really coming down the line soon, it’s pretty clear no matter who you talk to that the couple is struggling to navigate their work commitments and the spotlight. As you may recall, an Us Weekly confidant previously shared:

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

They added at the time:

“Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Sux to see their second shot at love go up in flames like this! Do U think they’ll really get divorced, tho, like this shocking new report claims?? Or are they just navigating a bumpy season right now?! Share your predictions (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]