Ben Affleck Moving Out Doesn't Mean Divorce?! Source Claims He & Jennifer Lopez Are Fine 'Spending Weeks' Apart! HUH?!

Um… what?!

The shocking rumor jolting through Hollywood today is that we have yet another Bennifer breakup playing out. If you count Garner’s, that’s three this millennium! But are the facts correct and the conclusions way off?? That’s what this source says…

OK, to recap… A source told InTouch Weekly on Wednesday Ben Affleck has moved out of the house with Jennifer Lopez. They claim the couple are having such fundamental relationship problems they’re on the fast track to splitsville, no stops requested. Even after all this eternal love reignited talk, they couldn’t even make it two years into their marriage?! The source said:

“They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work. They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Seeing as it’s InTouch, we’d normally take all this with a grain of salt… but this time the sodium count is a little higher since Ben has been spotted staying in another house in Brentwood.

But a source speaking to The US Sun is brushing off any talk of divorce. The way they tell it, the couple are just so on the same page with their work ethics, they know sometimes their careers are going to separate them for long stretches, and that’s fine:

“The ground rules are, Jennifer and Ben are allowed to go off and do projects, appearances and work that completely don’t involve each other, and definitely involve spending weeks at a time apart.”

Huh. The insider explains:

“These are passionate people who love to work, both of them, and love to bet on themselves and the teams they have assembled around themselves over the course of decades. It’s the strongest thing about their relationship [because] they’re willing to give each other a lot of space when opportunity knocks.”

We totally get that, but… the house he’s staying at is in Brentwood. Their marital home is in Beverly Hills. That’s about a 30 minute drive, for those who don’t know El Lay. They’re talking like he’s filming in Sydney for tax breaks or something, but the man is less than a podcast’s drive away.

Yeah, we’re not really feeling this explanation… But the insider went on:

“They are independent people who don’t need to be with one another 24/7 like some Hollywood couples do. Jennifer doing the Met Gala and Ben doing the Brady Roast doesn’t look weird to people who know them. They give each other a lot of freedom, even when everything is great.”

There’s not needing to be co-dependent… and not wanting to live under the same roof. That’s a bit of a stretch, right??

Well, they are still both wearing their rings. Heck, J.Lo was seen with hers ON THURSDAY, hours after the report. So maybe this is all a bunch of crap? And this too shall pass?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

