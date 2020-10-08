A Christmas Tree Fell On Jennifer Lopez! And Her Reaction Was Priceless!

They say you truly don’t know a person until you see how they react to a crisis, and boy did Jennifer Lopez have a reaction… after a Christmas tree fell on her!

During his appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, former Queer Eye star Thom Filicia recalled the time he decorated the superstar’s house for Christmas a few years back and things took a (kind of) tragic turn.

Painting the scene with vivid detail, he began:

“One of the funniest stories, I will say that kind of speaks, I think, to J-Lo is that we were doing, we’re decorating her house for Christmas one year and a Christmas tree I’ve ordered from this guy in New York city, Who’s actually sort of a friend of mine and, kind of looking back on it, maybe kind of dumb, but he brought the tree and it was like real. It… must’ve been like a 15 foot tree.”

That’s nearly three times the Hustlers star’s height!

Thom went on to explain that the towering evergreen wasn’t properly put into its base, sharing:

“The tree was put up and the lights were being put on it. And you know, those trees when they’re in water and the base is in water. And so the base gets kind of moist, you know, and like kind of squishy. And you’re supposed to chop that piece off and maybe a few of the lower branches. So that, that piece of the part of the trunk that goes into the stand is really solid. I don’t think they did that properly. They didn’t cut off enough or maybe any at all. But again, the guy that did it, I think he might be kind of a Dodo head anyways.”

Y’all know where this is going…

He continued:

“So… now the trees there it’s in place, the lights are, we’re putting the lights on and I’m like saying, yeah, lights look good or whatever. And then Jennifer was like coming downstairs and she was working on some new music at the time. And she was like, come in the library and listen to the music and what do you think of it? And I actually was like, wow, this is great. And you know, it was real. So I say, come see what you think. I want you to see the lights for the tree. And she goes into the, which was like the sun room of the house. And, she like walks up and she’s looking at it, she was like, Oh my God, it looks so perfect. I love it. And literally she’s standing there and she’s like in this like Juicy Couture, like sweat suit kind of shorts and whatever kind of thing that was very popular at the time. And it was super cute.”

But in the blink of an eye, the scene became very… not cute.

He remembered:

“And all of a sudden I’m like, something’s happening and I can’t figure it out. What’s going on? And you realize, I think the tree’s collapsing and it’s heading for Jennifer. And the tree just kind of landed on her. And she kind of like, it was happening like in slow motion. And she just kind of started laughing and running backwards and like gave me the tree. And then the whole tree collapsed onto the ground. And she just stood there and I thought this could go North or South. Like, what is this going to be like?”

OMG, we bet that moment felt like an eternity…

Fortunately, J.Lo was able to see the funny side of the situation! The interior decorator revealed:

“And she just started laughing and thought it was hilarious. And I did too. And nothing really got damaged cause there’s nothing in the room at that time, really at that moment. And there was no ornaments on the tree or anything, but it was very funny. So it was, you know, shenanigans like that are always, yeah. And it was really nice that she was really funny about it because you know, not every client or person would handle that situation Like that!”

All we’ll say is… boy’s lucky he wasn’t decorating Mariah Carey’s house! Ha!

