Could Marc Anthony Be End-Game After All? Jennifer Lopez Looking For 'Someone She Can Trust' After A-Rod

We have to be honest, this is not the future we saw for Jennifer Lopez this time last year.

We fully bought into the too-perfect relationship with Alex Rodriguez, the two huge stars meeting at the very down-to-earth level of just being single parents who wanted to focus on family… We really thought it was going to be J.Lo’s happily ever after.

But then Madison LeCroy happened, and all the other Madisons. Rumors of cheating were numerous and getting worse. And as an insider explained earlier this week, in the end it didn’t matter whether she had proof he cheated, she was unwilling to “tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.”

A-Rod just wasn’t someone she could trust anymore. A source told Us Weekly on Thursday:

“J. Lo was always aware of the rumors of him cheating or him messaging other girls. You can say that for sure [that] played a part in why the engagement ended. She wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around.”

Someone she can trust, hmm??

Now pair that with the other news we heard this week that she was leaning on ex Marc Anthony amidst stress from the end of the engagement. The singer flew to the Dominican Republic to visit with her and the twins while she finishes filming her action rom com Shotgun Wedding. As a source told People:

“Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer.”

Call us sentimental, but after hearing all this we couldn’t help but wonder… could these two somehow rekindle their relationship?? We know Marc is a great co-parent and friend to Jennifer, but could he end up being her OTP, as well??

Well…

First, we’re unclear on whether the man is even single. Back in October he was rumored to be dating Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada after she flew out to stay at his mansion, but his reps denied it, telling Page Six “he simply offered Lozada and her family to stay in his house while he was away.” Uh huh.

Obviously it’s possible Marc is available at the moment. The 52-year-old’s other relationships the past few years have been pretty public, mostly with much younger models. But that’s not the only consideration here… The two were married for nearly eight years before they split in 2011 — so they’ve been exes now longer than they’ve been spouses! And frankly that’s gone a lot better. As co-parents they’ve consistently been #Goals. But as a married couple…

Well, we don’t know all the factors that led to the split. What we do know is there were rumors of Marc’s infidelity — and that J.Lo tried REALLY hard not to get a divorce. As she said in her 2014 memoir True Love, divorce was “not an option” in her family growing up. So she fought hard to make it work, always trying to keep Marc happy. However, one day during a serious discussion Marc told her “three simple words” that changed everything: “I’m not happy.”

That’s when she finally looked inward and realized she wasn’t happy either:

“What sense did it make to keep suppressing my own feelings of what was missing in the relationship? How long did I need to keep trying to make someone happy who was telling me flat-out that he wasn’t? My own happiness and sense of self-worth still depended on how happy he was. So, when Marc stated so clearly that he wasn’t happy, it broke me down completely.”

So while it’s so easy to romanticize the past, when it comes down to it, it doesn’t sound like these two were good for one another as a married couple — not like they are as friends and co-parents.

If we had to guess we’d say they wouldn’t risk trying all that again… but you never know, right?

Do YOU think J.Lo and Marc are OTP??

