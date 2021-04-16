Madison LeCroy Breaks Silence On Alex Rodriguez's Split From Jennifer Lopez!

Five. Words.

Just five words is all it took for Madison LeCroy to react to the breakup of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but oh boy, those five words contain SO much meaning…

Speaking to Page Six on Thursday, the 30-year-old reality TV personality simply said this after hearing confirmation that the famous couple had called off their engagement (below):

“I wish them the best.”

That’s it?!

Also, do you, Madison?! Like, do you really wish them the best?? Remember, the Southern Charm star inserted herself into the thick of things between A-Rod and J.Lo several months ago! Back in January, the Bravo show’s reunion special devolved amid accusations that the hairstylist had “flown to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player.”

Of course, A-Rod wasn’t specifically named, but cast mates later confirmed they were referring to the former New York Yankees slugger in their accusations! Right around the same time, LeCroy had some sort of short-lived interest in former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, before he ran back to his estranged wife Kristin Cavallari. Guess they’re playing musical chairs down there in Charleston!

The waters were further muddied when both LeCroy and Rodriguez denied the supposed affair. Actually, A-Rod went so far as to say he’s “never met” the reality TV personality, in a Mariah Carey-esque performance of ignorance with which J.Lo should be very familiar.

For her part, LeCroy released a statement to the media back in February also denying tryst rumors, and saying:

“I have never had any kind of anything [with A-Rod]. He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

Seems definitive to us! Instead, the hairstylist confirmed she had “spoken on the phone” with Rodriguez but they have “never met up.” Even so, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the former shortstop and third baseman actually “liked” one of LeCroy’s Instagram photos from six months prior. Random? Or nah?!

Over the last few months, of course, the LeCroy/A-Rod affair rumors have died down some. But with the baller newly single again, it’ll be interesting to see if anything could possibly reignite now. Just saying!!

What do U make of Madison’s reaction to the end of A-Rod’s engagement, Perezcious readers?? Is she saying it for the right reasons and being diplomatic?! Or do you think she might yet stir up some trouble in the newly-single baseball star’s life?! After all, why even comment in the first place??

Sound OFF about this bizarre dynamic down in the comments (below)!

