Jeremy Renner Visits Hospital That Treated Him 1 Year After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident: 'Forever In Your Debt'

Jeremy Renner is forever grateful to those who helped after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

To mark the first anniversary of the terrifying incident, the 52-year-old actor went to the Reno, Nevada, hospital where he was treated. He then took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the community. He wrote alongside a picture of himself riding in a RennerVation Foundation firetruck:

“Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and !!!! Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium”

So sweet. It is amazing how Jeremy always makes sure the hospital staff members who saved his life know how incredibly thankful he is for them! You can check out the post (below):

Perezcious readers will recall that Jeremy broke more than 30 bones and underwent several surgeries following a snowplow accident. On New Year’s Day, the Marvel star had been helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow at his property in Reno when his snowplow suddenly ran him over. Ouch! It was a very scary situation. But he has been making significant strides in his healing over the past year!

And since the incident, Jeremy has been very open about his recovery journey. He took to the ‘gram back in November with an emotional post about the treatments he’s gone through, saying:

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday. Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on….”

However, Jeremy said that the best therapy has been “his mind” and “the will to be here and push to recover and be better.” He added:

“Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure . I thank you all.”

We’re wishing Jeremy a wonderful and safe New Year! Reactions to the post, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

