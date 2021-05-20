Jessica Alba Reveals Horrifying Moment Her Daughter Walked In On Her Having Sex!

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren experienced one of every parent’s worst nightmare! No, it wasn’t an emergency trip to the hospital but rather when their 9-year-old daughter Haven walked in on them having some sexy time.

In a recent episode of the momma’s YouTube show Getting Honest, the couple recalled the super awkward moment with Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman. According to People, the 42-year-old film producer said:

“It was the worst. We spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, ‘I can’t believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.’”

Related: Mario Lopez’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Walked In On Him Having Sex — Yikes!

Ruined, probably not, but we can bet the kid 100 percent regretted coming in! However, it seems the pair may have been more traumatized by the experience than their little one. Alba admitted she “started crying” at one point because she was so worried about how much they had scarred Haven. The 40-year-old actress then called Warren’s sister, Koa, because she is “so good at helping us through challenges,” adding:

“I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul”

Unfortunately, the family member had no advice for them as she already knew about the x-rated situation by the time Alba reached out!

“I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her. She went right in and told everyone.”

After the cringe-worthy incident, Cash eventually went downstairs to talk to Haven about what she witnessed.

“We just have to own this one. We can’t pretend it didn’t happen. I went downstairs and said, ‘Haven, I bet that’s the last time you walk into our room without knocking. Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson.”

Lesson learned, for sure! But may we also suggest locking the door first before jumping into the sack? It would save you from uncomfortable conversations and potential trauma in the future. Just saying!

Well, it looks like Jessica and Cash are still doing pretty well after falling in love on the set of Fantastic Four. They even went on to share three kids (obviously): Honor, Haven, and Hayes. In a recent interview with Romper, the Valentine’s Day star opened up about why she decided to step away from acting after welcoming her first child in 2008. Alba confessed it all had to do with motherhood, saying:

“I had this real moment of, I want to live and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I’m bringing into the world as possible and stay. So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it’s really freaking hard to be happy when you don’t have your health. That’s really what motivated me. My motivation was not like, ‘Am I ever going to get hired again?’ Frankly, I was at the top of my career. I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn’t. I didn’t care about it the same way.”

Here’s hoping for no more horrifying events like these in the future! Drop your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via Jessica Alba/Instagram]