How Exes Jessica Alba & Cash Warren REALLY Feel About Each Other Moving On With Much Younger Partners!

Are Jessica Alba and Cash Warren chill about each other moving on amid their divorce, especially with much, much younger people?

For those who don’t know, the actress is dating Marvel hunk Danny Ramirez. Jessica is 44 years old, while her new man is only 32! That is a 12-year age difference! However, her 46-year-old estranged husband has a bigger gap with his new girlfriend! Cash was hanging out with model Hana Sun Doerr around Los Angeles this month. She is only 25 years old, so they have a 21-year age gap! Damn!

Cash shockingly said he was “happy” for Jessica and her new relationship. But is the feeling mutual when it comes to his romance with Hana? Is the film producer even actually thrilled for Jess? A source shared how the two really feel about their current situations to Us Weekly on Friday — and it’s surprising! They said:

“The age difference [with their younger partners] is not a big deal. They think it’s common in Hollywood, so there’s no issue. They are cool with each other dating.”

Wow! According to the insider, Cash and Jessica “want each other to be happy” and do not judge one another if that is with much younger partners:

“They’re happy for each other. There’s no negativity or bad feelings. They’re still good friends and just want each other to be happy. And they aren’t judging each other.”

Is this one of the most drama-free divorces in Hollywood? LOLz! The insider went on to share more about Cash’s relationship with Hana, saying they met through mutual friends. The two are exclusive but aren’t ready to discuss anything long-term since they are still in the early stages. The sources claimed Jessica and Danny’s relationship is “less serious than Cash’s relationship,” adding:

“It’s fun and casual.”

Hmm. That is not what we heard! But time will tell how their romance goes!

At this time, neither Jessica nor Cash is ready to introduce their lovers to the kids. They have “boundaries” in place when it comes to dating other people post-breakup:

“They are incredibly protective of their kids’ privacy and well-being, so introducing new partners would be taken very slowly and only once a relationship is stable and serious.”

For now, the former couple is solely committed to amicably co-parenting with each other in order to maintain a “stable and peaceful environment for their kids.” The source concluded:

“The divorce was a mutual decision, so it makes sense for them. They are friends and will always be in each other’s lives with the kids, so they want to foster a loving relationship. They just want each other to be happy.”

It is great to hear these two exes are so supportive of each other!

What are YOUR thoughts on their age-gap romances, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Danny Ramirez/Hana Sun Doerr/Jessica Alba/ Instagram/YouTube]