Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor’s 13th Birthday With Emotional Post: 'My Teenager!!!!'

Happy birthday, Honor Warren!!

While Monday was a celebratory day for Jessica Alba’s oldest daughter, the momma bear was feeling all the feels over on her social media page. Posting a sweet photo of her new teenager, whom she shares with hubby Cash Warren, the actress gushed:

“My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor -yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind… I’m just so proud of you …

And, yes, it was a very emotional day for the The Honest Beauty founder, as the 40-year-old continued:

“I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears – they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So you are gonna have me to accept my emotional outbursts boo”

Aww!! So precious!! Ch-ch-check out the adorbs post (below)!!

Hope it’s an incredible year, Honor!!

[Image via Jessica Alba/Instagram & WENN/Avalon]