Jessica Mulroney Now Claiming She’s Been Attacked Online For ‘3 Years’

Jessica Mulroney is tired of the “bullying and hatred” she’s been getting on social media since her infamous white privilege scandal — but also since long before? Huh??

On Tuesday, the mother-of-three took to her Instagram Story to share some thoughts on deleting posts on social media, likely a reference to the posted and deleted throwback to ex-BFF Meghan Markle‘s May 2018 wedding.

After a flood of backlash following her dismissal of (and threats to) influencer Sasha Exeter, the Canada-based stylist recently made her IG account private — but that apparently hasn’t stopped some hate from making its way to her.

Mulroney wrote:

“People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I’ve had to put up with for 3 years…. I’m tired of looking at it. Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups… stop acting like teenagers. Real women don’t put down other women.”

Hmmm… three years you say? Fans of Miz Markle will recall that she and then-boyfriend Prince Harry made their first official public appearance together (inset, above) in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Canada, announcing their engagement just two months later in November. Sounds a bit like Mulroney is claiming she’s seen an uptick in bullying due to her association with the once and future Duchess of Sussex?

Obviously we know Meghan got lots of viral bullying, due in no small part to racists getting defensive of their royal bloodlines. But we don’t know of Jessica getting any hate until she started threatening folks.

As you’ll recall, this all started when Exeter encouraged others in their online community to speak up about the Black Lives Matter movement. After being dismissed rather harshly, she accused Mulroney of displaying “textbook white privilege” — and got the threat of a lawsuit against her for her trouble!

The former Good Morning America fashion contributor apologized publicly, and even at the time included a nod to her BFF Meghan’s struggles:

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

Though Meg has not commented on her collapsed friendship, a source previously shared with Us Weekly that the 39-year-old was less than thrilled about the shoutout in the apology, in which Jessica seemed to be using her famous friend as a sort of human shield:

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha. That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

It seems Jessica has yet to accept full responsibility for her actions. But hey, at least she went private so she can block out anyone trying to explain to her what she did wrong, right?

