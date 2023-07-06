Jessica Simpson Addresses Rumors She’s Using Ozempic To Lose Weight!

Jessica Simpson is sick of the rumors she’s using medication to lose weight!

For a while, fans have been concerned about the 42-year-old actress’ appearance ever since she posted an advertisement with Pottery Barn. Specifically, commenters have accused her of being too skinny and achieving that weight loss by taking the diabetes drug that’s become a trend in Hollywood – Ozempic.

However, Jessica is finally setting the record straight: She’s not using the Ozempic to lose weight. When asked about the drug in an interview with Bustle on Thursday, the singer swore “it is not” how she shed a few pounds, instead it is all about “willpower” for her:

“Oh Lord. I mean, it is not. It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

Although Jessica shared that the haters’ comments about her body “hurt,” she refuses to let it stop her from living her best life:

“Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt. I am fortunate to have been every size. For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”

Good for Jessica for noting letting the “negativity” and scrutiny about her body impact her! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]