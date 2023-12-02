Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Can't Wear Mom's Designer Hand-Me-Downs!

Don’t expect to see Jessica Simpson‘s daughter rocking any of her old looks — definitely not in the footwear department!

In a new interview with Extra from the Footwear News Icon Awards on Wednesday, the 43-year-old fashionista was asked if daughter Maxwell Drew would be wearing some of her momma’s old kicks one day — and her answer may shock you! Jessica told the outlet the 11-year-old wouldn’t likely be seen wearing her shoes because they wouldn’t fit:

“My oldest daughter is 11 and she’s a size 10 … she surpassed me a long time ago.”

Wow!

The singer herself is only a size 8, so there’s no way Maxi could squeeze into her mom’s shoes. The When You Told Me You Loved Me singer admitted her eldest would never be able to wear all the amazing “shoes saved for her” from her own collection. Ugh! Just another Cinderella story with a bunch of slippers that won’t fit!

But the mom of three is certain those shoes won’t go to waste in Maxwell’s care. She told the outlet on the red carpet:

“[Maxwell will] probably use them as a purse, knowing her. She’ll make them into some amazing piece or she’ll do some artwork with them.”

LOVE it!

With that adventurous and creative spirit just like her momma, she might just end up making her own shoes one day for Jessica to wear instead. We wouldn’t be surprised if the kiddo ended up giving her mom some fashion tips, considering the tween isn’t shy about offering up beauty advice, either!

But no worries, The Dukes of Hazzard star’s youngest daughter, 4-year-old Birdie Mae, might have a better chance at wearing those heels one day! And, if not — well, she’s got a backup plan:

“I do have Birdie and she might have more of a petite situation going on … If not, I’m shoving her foot in them by the time she’s like six, just in case, ’cause I did not with Maxwell.”

LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

