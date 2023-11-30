The Profound Beauty Advice Jessica Simpson's 11-Year-Old Daughter Gave Her!

Jessica Simpson may be an iconic fashionista — but her 11-year-old still thinks momma could use some beauty advice!

The singer’s daughter Maxwell Dean Johnson is outspoken in helping her mom open her eyes to a new perspective on beauty and makeup, according to a new interview with Footwear News on Tuesday. The Employee of the Month star told the outlet that her kiddo is really into the self-help “glow up” kind of thing these days since it’s so popular on TikTok:

“She is very much into the glow-up stuff, how to better yourself. I had to have her explain it to me the other day, because I thought it was literally putting highlighter on her cheeks.”

Aw! Haha!

Highlighter is definitely a way to add some sparkle to your makeup routine — but that wasn’t what the tween had in mind when she brought up the “glow up” concept to her parent:

“She said, ‘Mom, no, it’s your inner glow and how to glow up everything in your life.’ Wow, that’s a beautiful concept.”

So profound for an 11-year-old! We love the idea of finding that inner beauty and rolling with it! Although, Jessica doesn’t want her daughter to be fooled by all those TikTok filters:

“If that’s what you’re learning on TikTok, keep going — but just know, those are all filters.”

Keepin’ it real!

What do U think about Maxwell’s beauty outlook, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]