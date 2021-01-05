Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Reveals Her Newborn Has Been Hospitalized With Coronavirus

This is so scary!

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave just welcomed her third child into the world back in October, but she’s already back in the hospital dealing with the worst news: the 3-month-old baby boy has COVID-19.

Related: Larry King Receiving Treatment For COVID-19 At Los Angeles-Area Hospital

On Tuesday, the young mom revealed the diagnosis and shared a picture of her son Tenn Brown‘s room at the hospital while explaining the whole thing to her concerned fans. The actress, who played Lavender Brown in the hit series of films, wrote in part (below):

“I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious. so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year.”

Here’s the full post (below):

Ugh! So scary!!!

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the 33-year-old momma and her family — and of course, especially to her infant son as he battles this dangerous virus.

Get well soon!!!

[Image via Jessie Cave/Instagram]