Jessie Murph is in her feelings – and we love that!

Someone hurt her, and she channeled that pain into the pop bliss of While You’re At It.

You can hear her emotion!

Sonically this reminds us so much of Bebe Rexha, a Perezcious fave. If you like her, you will enjoy this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Jessie Murph!