Kim Kardashian Reveals This Year's Christmas Decorations -- LOOK!

Nobody does holiday decorations better than Kim Kardashian — and she’s back once again to reclaim her decor queen throne!

On Thursday the 42-year-old socialite shared to her Instagram Stories some seriously jaw-dropping decorations she put up as she prepares for the holiday season — and her home is certainly beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The first room KimmyKakes showed to her followers was her completely over-the-top bathroom, complete with eight twinkling trees and a balcony. Yes, a balcony in the bathroom — who knew? (And what’s it for??)

Next is North‘s turn to shine, though, as viewers were shown the elaborate elf on the shelf displays the 9-year-old made for her little siblings. Psalm‘s elf was a firefighter, Chicago‘s elf was a makeup artist, and Saint‘s elf sat on a not-so-comfortable seat made of candy canes. Too cute!

Finally, the moment everyone had been waiting for, the living room! The SKIMS founder walked around her serene, solid white living room as a pianist played sweet Christmas tunes, completely setting up a cozy vibe. We’re ready for some hot chocolate just looking at this set up!

And it couldn’t come a moment too soon as critics were just dragging the place for being too sparse! Is this why? Was everything moved out to make room for Christmas??

Ch-ch-check out some of the decorations (below):

Wow!!

‘Tis the season, Perezcious readers! She even has a personal pianist play Christmas music for her. Talk about LUXE!

What’s your favorite holiday decoration?

[Image via Instagram/Kim Kardashian]