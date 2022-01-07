What?! Rapper Jim Jones Says His Mother Taught Him 'How To Tongue Kiss'!.l

Whoa. This may be the most disturbing parenting reveal we’ve ever heard.

Jim Jones made the shocking confession during the latest episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service on Thursday. The rapper was a guest on the sex and relationships podcast for a wide-ranging discussion about Khloé Kardashian, NFTs, music industry beefs, and of course… sex and relationships.

It was in this last area that Jim said something that still has our jaw on the floor. Speaking about his formative years learning about sex, the 45-year-old credited his mother’s openness, saying:

“I learned my sex education from my mother… She taught me everything about sex. My first condoms, everything like that.”

So far so good. It’s awkward of course, but better than letting them get horribly misinformed by people who don’t know what they’re talking about, right?

It was the next words out of his mouth that made us double take though. He said:

“My moms taught me how to kiss when I was younger.”

Sorry, what now?? Angela asked immediately:

“What did she tell you to do?”

Note the use of the word “tell” there. Jones responded:

“She taught me how to tongue kiss.”

The host still wasn’t taking it fully onboard, asking about the nature of the “instructions.” Jones clarified — it’s exactly as bad as she worried it was:

“It wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth.”

Angela was in disbelief. She double checked:

“She kissed you?!”

The rapper actually seemed to take offense at the tone, replying:

“It’s my mother!”

As in, ‘Of course my mother French kissed me, not something weird’?? Yeesh.

As the group immediately began to debate over the bomb he’d just dropped, Jones explained:

“Remember, my mom was 17. She was a baby. Look at all the babies that’s having babies now and look how they act with their babies, it’s like they have a little sister or little brother more than they have a child.”

Yeah, not better. You should not be tongue kissing with your little brother or sister either!

When asked if he thought it was nasty at first, the State of the Union rapper continued to surprise, saying:

“The first time I tongue kissed a girl, yeah. With my moms, it didn’t faze me. The first time I tongue kissed a girl, I was so pissed off. I didn’t know what the f**k was going on.”

He explained that was when he was 12 or 13 years old, and it grossed him out. We assume the mother thing was after that? He went on to talk about losing his virginity when was 13 or 14. So we’re guessing his sex education was beforehand.

We still just can’t with this story…

It all goes down about the 30-minute mark (below)!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this horrible parenting? Child abuse? Let us know in the comments (below)!

