Cole Sprouse Makes Rare Comment About Lili Reinhart Relationship – And The Sad Reason He Keeps His New Love Private!

Cole Sprouse has spoken out about his love life as he almost never does — and likely won’t again!

As you know, Riverdale fans became very much obsessed when Cole and Lili Reinhart – AKA Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper – became an IRL couple back in 2017, dating on and off for three years. The pair, who became known both onscreen and off- as “Bughead”, tried hard to keep their romance private even as fans pried into every move. Cole and Lili even made sure to keep their breakup under wraps until he finally confirmed the split several months later in a 2020 Instagram post. He said at the time:

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

But it seems like Cole is finally reading to offer up some rare insight into their relationship…

In a new profile with GQ Hype published on Wednesday, the 29-year-old actor admitted that “he felt forced to” post about the end of his relationship with Lili on social media due to the public’s fascination with them as a couple. Despite “all this public currency” surrounding their love life, however, Cole did let everyone know that what they shared was “as real as it gets.”

Awww!

However, good things sometimes come to an end, and Cole has since moved on with a new girlfriend, Ari Fournier. If you didn’t know, the two first sparked dating rumors back in March 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver.

Although they got together more than a year after his split from Lili, it turns out some fans cannot seem to let go of the past…

A couple of months later, The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody alum called out his followers for supposedly reporting a picture of his girlfriend that he posted on the ‘gram and subsequently getting it removed “for violence and incitement.” He wrote at the time:

“These kids are insane.”

When sharing some more snaps of Ari, he previously joked that it was “time to piss off the 14yos again.” There’s being a dedicated fan, and well, then there is this very troubling extreme.

Now, Cole told the publication that it feels like he cannot share anything about his new romance with Ari if he ever wanted to due to social media users’ antics:

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately. Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

That is just so sad…

Instead of shaming him for naturally moving on, how about everyone just tries to be happy for him. Just a thought! Reactions to Cole’s rare comments about his relationship with Lili, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments. You can also read the entire profile HERE.

