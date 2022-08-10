Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Pays Tribute To His Late Wife With Heartwarming Post

John Easterling is opening up about the loss of his wife Olivia Newton-John.

On Wednesday, the Amazon Herb Company founder took to the Grease star’s Instagram account to share an adorable throwback photo of them and write an open letter to his other half.

This comes just days after he announced the 73-year-old passed away at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends on Monday. While he did not state the cause of death, a source told TMZ she passed due to “metastatic breast cancer.” Her niece Tottie Goldsmith also told Australia’s 9 Now News that she suffered “other complications” from being in the hospital “with a very susceptible immune system.”

John began the emotional message by reflecting on the ease of their 14-year marriage, saying:

“Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

What a gift to experience that kind of love! He went on to address the many things he admired about the actress, musing:

“At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible.”

Such kind words!! She really did touch so many hearts with her music and films.

As Perezcious readers know, Olivia suffered many health battles in her life. In 1992, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, a disease she would end up fighting two more times in her life. In 2017, she announced her cancer had returned, this time as stage four breast cancer. Along her fight, she was outspoken about medical research and living life to the fullest. Reflecting on how lucky he was to have loved and been loved by Olivia for so long despite her challenges, John continued:

“It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light. Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward. Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

Such a touching post! It just goes to show they shared a truly powerful bond! Check out his full post (below)!

It’s incredible to see how far they’ve come compared to the last picture Olivia posted herself. In her final upload, she included a much more recent “flashback” photo. Take a look:

We are thinking of John, Olivia’s daughter Chloe, and all her loved ones as they grieve her death. Such a sad loss…

