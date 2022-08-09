Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Emotional Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Before Her Death

Olivia Newton-John’s Grease co-star is opening up about a big loss.

On Tuesday, Edith “Didi” Conn, who played Frenchy in the hit 1978 musical alongside Olivia as Sandy, recalled her last conversation with the actress before her death. As Perezcious readers know, the singer’s husband, John Easterling, announced her passing on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer. She passed away surrounded by friends and family on her Southern California ranch.

While the 73-year-old’s declining health was not known to fans, Didi recalls learning “a couple [of] weeks ago” that her friend was not doing so well. Appearing on Good Morning America via video chat, the performer explained:

“Couple weeks ago. She told me that her health was [declining]. She wasn’t walking anymore. She had full-time care. Her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time. She told me they were just so hopelessly devoted.”

Aw! Such a sweet callback to one of Olivia’s most famous songs… When asked what she will remember about Olivia, the 71-year-old actress opened up about the Physical vocalist’s favorite phrase, telling Robin Roberts:

“You’ve been mentioning two words, love and light, and it just so happens that’s how she would sign all her letters and her emails. ‘Love and light, Olivia.’”

Didi will also cherish the times she got to see the Grammy winner perform, especially the rendition of her popular track, I Honestly Love You. She reflected:

“I think I will remember her singing — when she’d be doing a concert, she would sing as her encore, I Honestly Love You. And she would put her hands out [outstretched] to her audience and sing, I Honestly Love You. And I think that’s how I’ll always remember her. This big heart who just cared so much for everybody. And we will honestly always love her, too.”

Olivia’s passing is no doubt very tough news for her family, friends, and Grease co-stars to process. Yesterday, John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko, also paid tribute to the fallen star by emotionally writing on Instagram:

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

The late star’s daughter, Chloe, whom she shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, also shared a series of throwback photos as she grieves the devastating loss. Take a look (below).

We are thinking of her loved ones in this difficult time! Her legacy will live on in her cancer research, films, and music.

