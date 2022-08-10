Anne Heche's 20-Year-Old Son Fighting For 'Best Care' Amid Mother's 'Extremely Critical Condition'

Anne Heche’s family is living a nightmare as they pray for her to wake up from her coma.

The Volcano actress has been unconscious since her fiery car crash on Friday and is said to be in “extremely critical condition.” As you can imagine, the health crisis is taking a toll on her family and friends, including her 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon (far right inset), whom she shares with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon. Per reports, Homer has stepped up to the plate amid his mother’s medical emergency and is doing everything in his power to help her regain consciousness.

On Tuesday, a source told ET that Homer has taken the lead in making sure the actress gets the “best care” possible to heal from her extensive injuries, explaining:

“He’s being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen.”

Oof. We hate to see the word “if” in that sentence…

What a stressful position to be in. Anne is also mom to Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, whom she shares with ex James Tupper. We’re sure this is such a scary time for both boys. Considering how serious the 53-year-old’s condition is, the family is “praying” she will recover, the insider added:

“Her family is on pins and needles, just praying.”

As we’ve been reporting, on Friday, the Six Days Seven Nights star was injured in a fiery car crash, her third in the span of 30-minutes, per the outlet. After striking an apartment complex’s garage, she hit a home in Mar Vista which resulted in a massive blaze. It took nearly 60 firefighters to stop the burning.

On Monday, a representative for Anne opened up about her injuries, sharing:

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Police are currently investigating to determine if she was driving under the influence. She could be facing a possible misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run charges. Controversy also broke out online after a Friday episode of Anne’s podcast, Better Together, appeared to show her intoxicated after she claimed to have been drinking vodka “with wine chasers” following a “very bad day.”

The podcast’s producer, Ryan Tillotson, denied the accusations that she had been drunk ahead of the crash, telling ET:

“The episode was recorded on the Tuesday before the episode was released, and has been removed due to inaccurate reporting. Any reports that she recorded that episode on the day of the accident are false.”

Hairstylist Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach, also told the outlet that she had stopped by shortly before the car crash and did not seem intoxicated. Meanwhile, the Spread star’s actions have left another woman “devastated.” In a statement to the outlet via her lawyer Shawn Holley on Tuesday, Lynne Mishele, the tenant of the home that burned down, opened up about the scary incident, saying:

“Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday — not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed. She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Thank goodness they made it out safely!

Regardless of potential charges, the legal consequences of her actions are the least of Anne’s friends’ worries, the source told ET:

“Anne’s friends and family are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. It has been difficult for them to read the salacious headlines reports about Anne. They feel as though her character is being attacked. They are trying to focus on getting Anne better, and it’s very hard when they have these negative distractions. Anne is in a coma and fighting for her life. She has no voice here.”

We certainly hope she pulls through! We’re sending love to her family and friends as they wait out this terrifying and emotional time in the hospital.

