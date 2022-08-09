Olivia Newton-John's Heartbreaking Final Post Days Before Tragic Death Honored Husband John Easterling

Olivia Newton-John signed off with the sweetest post.

Just days before her death on Monday, the Grease star shared what would become her final social media post, and it’s a tearjerker! On Friday, the actress uploaded an adorable photo of her cozying up to her husband, John Easterling, in front of greenery. She captioned the sweet couple’s pic:

“#flashbackfriday ”

So simple and yet so poignant looking back.

Related: John Travolta Pens Tribute To Olivia Newton-John Following Her Passing

Take a look at the special post (below).

What a gorgeous photo!

The couple met in 2005 and got married just three years later. This came after Olivia’s first marriage to Matt Lattanzi, with whom she shared daughter Chloe, 36, came to an end in 1995. John and Olivia were together for much of her cancer battle, which began in 1992 when she was first diagnosed. In 2017, the star announced her cancer had returned — this time she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Followers flooded the Grammy winner’s Instagram post with well wishes on Friday amid her cancer battle. Little did they know how much those messages probably meant to the songwriter as her health declined in private. On Monday, John took to her accounts to announce her death, writing in part:

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation”

While the cause of death was not revealed at the time of the announcement, sources close to the Two of a Kind alum told TMZ:

“After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer.”

So very sad. Fans have now returned to the comment section on Olivia’s posts to pay tribute following the devastating news, writing:

“So sad we all loved her so much she fought a brave fight she will be terribly missed she’s an angel now rest in peace Olivia love and prayers to the family.” “Such sad news. She will be missed! Her music. Will live on. She will live in our hearts!” “Such a wonderful picture. You both look so happy. Cherish those memories you have in your heart, John Easterling. I have enjoyed all of Olivia’s music and in the movies all my life and will cherish them all as well.” “Our Sandy Olsson. We are forever hopelessly devoted to you” “She helped make the world a better place and John, you helped make her world better for her.”

So sweet…

Olivia made such a big impact on so many. We continue to send love to her family and friends whom we know are missing her most now. R.I.P.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]