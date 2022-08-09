Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Pays Tribute With Gorgeous Throwback Photos

Olivia Newton-John‘s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared some sweet snaps following the legendary actress’ death.

In an uncaptioned Instagram gallery, published Monday afternoon, Chloe shared seven pictures featuring her and her mother. The adorable vintage pics include photos of ONJ holding her daughter when she was just a baby to more recently sitting side-by-side with the 36-year-old for an interview. Truly, they look like they’ve been the best of friends from the very moment Lattanzi was born.

See the actress’ tribute to her mom for yourself (below):

Such sweet pics! It’s clear she will be dearly missed.

Only three days ago did the singer share another photo featuring the late Grease star. In a post she made on the ‘gram, she said:

“I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. “

The photo is a beautiful outdoor shot of the two ladies standing on a hill and looking happier than ever. The You’re The One That I Want singer has a big smile on her face while she leans close to her beloved daughter. See the post (below):

Many fans and friends alike have taken to the comments to share their condolences to the Two of a Kind actress’ daughter and express their fondness for the mother-daughter duo:

“Your mom is a queen ❤️ always has been & always will be! Dearest Chloe- my deepest, most sorrow filled condolences to you at this heart breaking time. You are loved. She was so proud of you!!! Xoxo❤️❤️❤️ Oh god Chloe I’m so sorry. What an honor to have seen you and your Mumma together and how much you made each other smile. Thinking of you and your beautiful family. She’ll always be with you angel xx It’s so clear she loves you so much. Her face lights up in every photo with you. Sending you light My heart breaks for you. Chloe, I am so sorry ❤️”

Our hearts go out to Olivia’s family and loved ones during this devastating time.