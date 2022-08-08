John Travolta Pens Sweet Tribute To Olivia Newton-John Following Her Passing

John Travolta is in mourning since the news of Olivia Newton-John‘s passing.

The British-Australian actress tragically died following a 30-year battle with breast cancer on Monday, with her former Grease co-star paying tribute to her on social media mere hours later. Alongside a vintage pic of the now-late 73-year-old, John, who played the role of Danny to Olivia’s Sandy, sweetly wrote on Instagram:

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

We’re thinking of all of Olivia’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

It’s so obvious how many lives she touched, with her films and being candid about her cancer journey. R.I.P.

