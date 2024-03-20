Johnny Depp Costar From BEFORE Amber Heard Years Says He Was Verbally Abusive On Set!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Well, this is a bit different…

One common theme throughout the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard legal drama? Everyone who worked with or was romantically linked to Johnny in the years before Amber had nothing but praise for him. His other exes pretty much all said he was a sweetheart who was never abusive to them. People really got the sense not of Johnny as an abusive guy on his own, but of Johnny and Amber together as just toxic as hell. She certainly admitted to hitting him, he seemed like he was drunk all the time, and she claimed he was horribly abusive toward her.

For the jury in the defamation trial, it was clearly pretty convincing. They decided they believed the he said over the she said. But what if more women had come out with icky stories about the Pirates of the Caribbean star from before that ill-fated marriage?

Well, now we have a co-star who says Johnny was at least verbally abusive to her on set. You may know Lola Glaudini from The Sopranos or Criminal Minds. But she also had a small role in Blow, the Johnny Depp drama about George Jung, who helped bring cocaine to the US in the 70s.

On a recent episode of the Powerful Truth Angels podcast this year, Lola told a story about shooting the film that’s starting to get noticed. And we can see why. She says she was in the background while Johnny was delivering a monologue. Director Ted Demme apparently thought it would be a great moment if she were to “burst out laughing” in the middle of the serious speech. He didn’t tell Johnny, so he could get a genuine reaction — his character wouldn’t be expecting to be disrespected like that, after all. Unfortunately, the reaction was more than anyone bargained for. Lola recalled:

“[Johnny] says his monologue. I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever… Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f**k do you think you are? Who the f**k do you think you are? Shut the f**k up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f**king say my lines and you’re f**king pulling focus. You f**king idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f**king shut the f**k up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you fucking stay.'”

Damn. The crazy thing is, this was after a couple different takes. Lola says she did the laugh on the same cue every time — but #1 on the call sheet didn’t get the picture, we guess? And it just built up until he unleashed on her!

Lola says she was devastated.

“First day, on the set, I’ve never met him. This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.'”

Aw. How awful! He sounds like a jerk in this story! And it doesn’t get better…

Lola says later that day he found her on set and gave her “a non-apology apology”:

“He said, ‘You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f**king with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?'”

The actress, who would have been 29 at the time, said she had spoken to her father about the incident, and he told her, “You have two choices right now: you can either say f**k this, f**k you, and I’m not going to be spoken to like that, or you never let him see you sweat.” And she made her choice:

“I just looked at him, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about? Of course, what are you talking about? Totally cool.’ Because I was like… my dad said, ‘Don’t let them see you sweat.’ So that was that.”

She added the director “did not come over and say anything” when she was being chastised by the film’s star. Not only that, she was then seen by everyone as the problem — for doing her job:

“When we wrapped, I was like a pariah. No one wanted to talk to me, because I am the bitch who he railed at.”

Ugh. You can hear the story directly from Lola (below):

Variety reached out to Johnny’s rep, who told them:

“Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

The rep suggested the outlet speak to Samuel Sarkar, who was a sound technician on the film and would have heard any verbal abuse. Sarkar told the trade:

“As a sound person, you’re constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny’s audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that — and that would have been a remarkable event.”

It should be noted, however, that Sarkar continued to have a good working relationship with Johnny for many years — and recently was a producer on his film Minimata.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

