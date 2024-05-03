Johnny Depp Has 'No Animosity' Toward Amber Heard -- How He's 'Moving Forward' After That 'Darker' Time!

Can you believe it’s been two years since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s defamation trial?!

Several years ago, Johnny and Amber’s toxic relationship was all anyone was walking about as they battled it out in court, both alleging physical, emotional, and mental abuse against each other.

Ever since the court sided with Depp, the Aquaman star has basically hidden away with her daughter in Spain to get away from all the backlash. But Johnny, on the other hand, has been reveling in his Hollywood comeback and he doesn’t plan to slow down!

According to a new source for People, Johnny couldn’t be doing better now that he’s “moving forward” with his life. They explained on Friday:

“He’s focused on moving forward. He’s keeping busy. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period.”

Well, that’s good. They both did enough reminiscing in court! We’re sure it’s been a relief to get a break from reliving all the trauma. As for how feels towards those from his past, the confidant surprisingly added:

“There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter. He’s feeling better about where he is in life. There’s no animosity toward anybody.”

NO hard feelings… at all? Whoa! Guess it helps he ultimately won the legal ruling and a lot of the public opinion.

These days, The Pirates of the Caribbean alum is “very excited” for fans to see his new French film, Jeanne de Barry, which is out now in the US after premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as his first big movie following the ordeal. The source noted:

“He did the entire film in French. It was a good challenge.”

He is also in post-production on a film called Modi with Al Pacino. It was his first time directing in 25 years, so the passion project is helping him stay “in really good spirits.” And he’s open to exploring even more creative projects in the future:

“He’s really open to anything. It’s kind of like a ‘never say never.’ There are no closed doors. If there’s a role that comes along that he’s incredibly passionate about, of course he’s going to look into it.”

The 60-year-old is also focusing on music and his upcoming rum brand. The source shared:

“He is prioritizing his health and wellbeing much more these days. People were loving his look for the Jeanne du Barry U.K. premiere. He got a new haircut, he looked polished and clean-cut. He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier.”

They furthered:

“He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people.”

Like his embattled ex, Johnny also went overseas following the legal ordeal and now spends most of his time in London, the insider detailed:

“He really feels London is a home. It is more of a quiet life, but filled with painting and music. He’s jamming out with friends and playing solo in times when he’s not focused on filmmaking.”

Sounds like everything’s looking up for him, despite a few lingering negative reports here and there. As for his love life, that’s non-existent right now. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor is supposedly “really too busy” to date these days, with the source stressing there’s “not time right now for that.”

He does have a lot on his plate! After being canceled and facing a “boycott” from the industry for several years amid his issues with Heard, it’s no surprise he’s pouring all his attention onto work now that he has so much opportunity at his fingertips!

