Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy Criticized For THIS 'Distasteful' Joke About Johnny Depp & Amber Heard!

The Fall Guy hasn’t even been officially released yet and it’s already facing criticism.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s new action-comedy may not be out until Friday, but social media users who got to see the flick early during advanced screenings are taking issue with one joke in particular! And it’s one made at the expense of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Uh-oh! (Also, FYI, minor spoilers ahead!!!)

During the David Leitch-directed, Drew Pearce-penned blockbuster, Hannah Waddingham’s character apparently enters a disorderly trailer on set of the in-film movie production. In it, she remarks to Emily’s character:

“It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here.”

Yikes…

As pretty much the whole world knows, Johnny and Amber spent the last few years in court battling over a highly-publicized defamation lawsuit in which both parties alleged physical, emotional, and mental abuse against each other. It was REALLY serious and shocking. Things just wrapped up two years ago, and both stars have since tried to move on. So, was a joke about it really the move to make here?!

On X (Twitter), fans made their disapproval known. Some wrote things like:

“’the fall guy’ made a distasteful ‘joke’ about the domestic abuse amber suffered at the hands of johnny. it’s 2024, why are we writing these kinds of lines into movies? nasty work” “the fall guy: was just kind of cringe and smug until the weird j*hnny and a*ber joke, then it was unpleasant” “so the fall guys (starring ryan gosling and emily blunt) has a joke where they make fun of the abuse amber heard suffered while she dated johnny depp. boycott this flop movie”

Oof. Thoughts?? Will YOU be seeing The Fall Guy? Let us know down in the comments.

