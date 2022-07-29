Johnny Depp Rakes In $3.6 MILLION After Debut Art Collection Sells Out In Hours!

Johnny Depp‘s wallet is feeling a little heavier right now … millions of dollars heavier!

Amid his legal battle with Amber Heard, the 59-year-old actor created his first art collection called “Friends & Heroes” for the Castle Fine Art gallery in London, featuring four pop-art portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, and Keith Richards. According to the art gallery, Johnny depicted “people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person,” adding:

“Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him. From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny.”

Each limited edition picture went for $3,973, with a set of all four artworks on the market for $15,040. The Pirates of the Caribbean alum said in a statement on the gallery’s website about the collection:

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

After Johnny and Castle Fine Art officially announced the official release of his artwork on Instagram Thursday, fans quickly flooded the website to purchase the pieces. In a matter of hours, he sold out “almost immediately” all 780 prints, becoming the “fastest-selling collection to date” for the gallery. But how much did he make from it? According to The Sunday Times, the musician raked in $3.6 million!

DAMNNNNN! That is certainly plenty of cash to cover the $2 million in damages owed to Amber if Johnny’s appeal fails!

As you know, the sold-out exhibition came after the Aquaman actress filed to appeal the defamation verdict of $10 million in damages with the Virginia Court of Appeals last week after her request for a mistrial over an alleged jury fraud was denied by a judge. The following day, Johnny also filed a notice of appeal to overturn the verdict in Amber’s countersuit. Speaking with CBS Mornings, his attorney Camille Vasquez said his team fully “expected” the appeal from the 36-year-old and was prepared to fire back the moment she did file:

“Mr. Depp ended up filing his own appeal, so that the court could have the full record. And [Heard] insists on continuing to litigate this matter, and we have to protect our client’s interest.”

However, the lawayer noted that Johnny never would have made the legal move unless Amber did first:

“This was never about the money for Mr. Depp. But in order to protect his interests, as his representative, we have to respond to the appeal with his own appeal.”

Well, if the court decides not to uphold the verdict, he will definitely have more than enough dough to shell out for the bill, all thanks to his massive earnings from the artwork sale.

