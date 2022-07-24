Kate Moss Explains Why She Decided To Testify In Ex Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard: 'I Know The Truth'

Kate Moss opened up about her decision to testify in the explosive defamation trial between her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

If you followed the six-week courtroom showdown, then you know that the 48-year-old supermodel was brought up by Amber’s team when touching on a rumor that Johnny once pushed her down a flight of stairs while staying at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica during their relationship in the ‘90s. This rumor was one of the reasons the Aquaman star claimed she hit her former husband during an alleged altercation involving her sister, Whitney Henriquez – and subsequently opened the door for Kate to appear in court virtually as a rebuttal witness back in May.

During the trial, the fashionista not only shot down the accusation, revealing she actually slipped and fell, but claimed he helped her get “medical attention” at the time. She explained:

“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm, and as I left the room. I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me, and I was in pain, and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and brought me medical attention.”

Kate then made it clear that the Pirates of the Caribbean alum never pushed her down any stairs while they were together, adding:

“No, he never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.”

No doubt Kate’s surprise testimony helped secure a win for Johnny, who was awarded $10 million in damages after the jury found that Amber defamed him with her op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress was given $2 million in damages. However, both parties have since filed appeals.

And nearly two months after their court battle concluded, Kate is now reflecting on her decision to speak up in support of the 59-year-old star. When asked about her testimony on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs on Sunday, she responded by referencing Johnny and disgraced fashion designer John Galliano, who was found guilty of antisemitic abuse in 2011:

“I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know that John Galliano is not a bad person – he had an alcohol problem, and people turn. People aren’t themselves when they drink, and they say things that they would never say if they were sober.”

The momma of one added:

“I know the truth about Johnny [Depp]. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

