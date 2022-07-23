Johnny Depp Responds To Amber Heard’s Appeal -- With An Appeal Of His Own!

The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard legal battle is far from over, folks!

As you recall, Amber has been intending to file an appeal against Johnny’s mega-sized win of $10.35 million in court for some time now. To file, the actress needed to put up a bond with the staggering amount PLUS an annual 6% interest — some serious dough she reportedly didn’t have!

Rumors of the Aquaman star being broke have been circulating for quite some time. Her attorney Elaine Bredehoft even confirmed to Today the 36-year-old performer would “absolutely not” be able to pay Depp any massive amount. Despite the roadblocks, though, she was able to secure the cash and filed her appeal on Thursday. A spokesperson told TMZ:

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Johnny’s rep also spoke to the outlet but seemed unconcerned, stating the team “remains confident” in their case and the “verdict will stand”. Well, now it seems the Pirates of the Caribbean star is following in his ex’s footsteps!

Related: Johnny Sparks Romance Rumors With Mystery Woman!

According to legal documents obtained by ET, he’s filed his own appeal — just one day after Heard filed hers! His appeal was much more affordable (although, still ridiculously expensive). He was ordered to pay the Justice League actress $2 million in damages. To file he also had to bond the amount he owed her plus the 6% annual interest. A source close to the 59-year-old actor spoke to the outlet and said:

“[The trial] was an overwhelmingly positive verdict for Mr. Depp. The verdict speaks for itself. Mr. Depp believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal. But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal.”

Whoa!

So the Fantastic Beasts actor allegedly wanted “both parties to move on with their lives” but decided to file his own appeal when Amber did… If she wants to play, he’s clearly game!

The drama seems to be heating up again! Strap in, Perezcious readers. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this story continues to develop!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]