Amber Heard Reveals SPICY Bedroom Details About Elon Musk Relationship In New Book!

Amber Heard is opening up about a “toxic” relationship — but not with Johnny Depp…

The 37-year-old may be forever associated with her tumultuous relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, but let’s not forget about that OTHER inneresting character she fell for: Elon Musk!

For the Tesla founder’s new self-titled biography, author Walter Isaacson spoke with the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star for the book’s Rocky Relationships chapter, where some juicy details were spilled about their one-year romance.

Apparently, Elon first took interest in the mother of one after seeing her in 2013’s Machete Kills — but they didn’t officially meet until she visited SpaceX the following year. She cited her “geek” nature for going to the astronautics company:

“I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick.”

Isaacson added that Elon gave the Pineapple Express actress a ride in a Tesla during the visit — but she still maintains things didn’t really heat up between them until 2017. Because if they had that would have been cheating, so it definitely didn’t happen *wink wink*. Isaacson wrote that Elon flew to Australia that year to visit Amber in a romantic gesture on the set of Aquaman… And it sounds like she returned the favor tenfold.

Apparently, Elon is so big a fan of the fantasy shooter video game Overwatch, he complimented Amber by telling her she reminded him of a character from the game, Mercy. That’s his idea of romance? “You look like that cool video game character”? Even at the time he was 46 years old, we mean… WHAT??

But Amber was flattered enough. The Drive Angry star apparently sent out for a costume to “roleplay” with the mega billionaire.

Pretty sure she means what we think she means. Yeah, we could have definitely gone our WHOLE lives without that mental image…

That’s his fantasy? Between that and the time he spends posting memes, is there any way in which he isn’t a 13-year-old boy??

Ultimately, the pleasantries wore off and the relationship turned sour. Elon described the later stages of the romance as “brutal,” while Amber admitted that she still loves him “very much,” but offered a cryptic tidbit:

“Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”

We don’t think she’s talking about his flamethrower…

Elon’s brother, Kimbal, also contributed his take on the “toxic” relationship for the biography, sharing that it’s “really sad” his bro “falls in love with these people who are really mean to him.” He added:

“They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they’re toxic.”

Well, for that, we’ll just say it takes two to tango. But as for why Elon is drawn to that type of dynamic, he playfully admitted:

“Because I’m just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love.”

Inneresting stuff! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

